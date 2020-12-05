Airport workers protest in cars, honk horns at Reagan National Airport demanding COVID-19 protection

Dozens of cars with contracted airport workers will honking their horns at Reagan National Airport.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of airport service workers are banding together on Tuesday morning to demand better work protections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protestors with Eulen America, an airline contractor that provides ground services in airports throughout the U.S., will be packed in cars honking their horns around upper-level Terminal B at Reagan National Airport.

Workers and supporters will be holding signs that read, "Full Protection for Eulen Workers from COVID."

32BJ SEIU, the largest property service workers union said airport service workers with Eulen America are feeling scared to work because the company has not provided them with proper PPE to do their jobs safely.

"Eulen has hired enough workers, and some of us have not been properly trained on how to best and most safely clean the airplane cabins,” said Edwin Santos Giron who works for Eulen America at DCA as an office and airplane cabin cleaner.

The union claims the majority of contracted airport workers are immigrants and people of color who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. They said many workers are risking exposure to the coronavirus on their way to work every day.