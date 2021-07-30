National Air and Space Museum reopens Friday

It's the latest Smithsonian museum to reopen on a staggered scheduled.

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall is back open Friday, opening its doors for the first time since the pandemic began.

Timed-entry passes will no longer be needed to get in, but face masks will be required for all visitors in indoor spaces, per the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The museum on the National Mall will be open Thursday through Monday, from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.

The museum said in a statement that they are not currently accepting reservation requests for in-person guided tours and other programs but are now offering virtual field trips and story times.

The National Air and Space Museum is the latest museum to reopen as part of the Smithsonian's staggered reopening schedule. Three more museums are expected to reopen through August.

The Air and Space Museum's reopening comes the same day the Smithsonian will begin requiring face coverings for visitors in indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, following the latest guidance from the CDC. The CDC reversed course on mask wearing on Tuesday, citing concern over the Delta variant of the coronavirus.