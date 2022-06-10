Air and Space Museum opens half of its National Mall location next week

The National Air and Space Museum has been undergoing a seven-year renovation project that began in 2018.

WASHINGTON — The National Air and Space Museum will reopen half of its flagship building to the public on the National Mall on Friday, Oct. 14. When the museum partially reopens, visitors can check out eight new and renovated exhibitions, along with the planetarium on the museum's west end.

Highlights include "Destination Moon," which will display the Apollo 11 space suit; “Kenneth C. Griffin Exploring the Planets Gallery,” which will feature an immersive experience called Walking on Other Worlds; and the “Thomas W. Haas We All Fly” exhibition, which will include the Challenger III and the Lear Jet 23. You can check out a full list of exhibitions here.

The museum has been undergoing a seven-year renovation that began in 2018 and includes redesigning all 23 exhibitions and presentation spaces, replacing outdated mechanical systems and other repairs and improvements.

"You should be excited to engage with these pieces of history, these real artifacts, these real things," said Beth Wilson with the museum. "Come and see them."