Afternoon shooting critically injures man in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police are on the scene of another shooting in southeast DC, this time in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Police say they were called to the area for a report of a shooting just after noon.

Once officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was reported to be unconscious and not breathing.

MPD homicide investigators were called to the scene. Police say they have no information on possible suspects or motive at this time.

Thursday afternoon's shooting came less than 24 hours after a rash of four shootings in the District, one of which resulted in a stray bullet killing a 54-year-old woman.

The woman who was killed is 54-year-old Pamela Thomas of Northeast, D.C., police said Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the four shootings happened within 20 minutes.

In a news conference Wednesday, MPD Chief Robert Contee said officers in the area heard screaming from a car. When officers walked up to the car they found a woman who had been shot.

Contee said the people in the car were not the intended victims but were instead injured when someone shot at someone else as the car passed through the area. The woman who was hit later died at a nearby hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.