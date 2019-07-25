WASHINGTON — After being closed for three years, the Washington Monument is set to open on Sept. 19.

The monument will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 after a 37-month closure.

It has been closed since August of 2016 in order to build the new visitor screening facility and modernize the elevator that takes people to the 500 foot observation level.

RELATED: Washington Monument set to reopen in August

The completion of the new security building was delayed for mitigation of possibly contaminated soil in the construction area.

The National Park Service said the modernization of the Monument's elevator is substantially complete. They are just in the final testing and certification of the system.

Officials said the potentially contaminated soil is below the ground surface and is not a threat to the public.

The specific date of the opening will be announced as work is completed.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.