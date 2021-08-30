Activists march in support of Afghan women

People marched to the White House Sunday asking leaders to prioritize the evacuation of women out of Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people marched to the White House on Sunday calling for support of Afghan women.

Organized by the nonprofit Vital Voices Global Partnership, the group is calling on President Joe Biden and other U.S. leaders to prioritize the evacuation of women out of Afghanistan and to help permanently protect women's rights inside the country following the crisis inside the country and the Taliban takeover.

Protesters wore shirts and held signs that read, "I stand with Afghan women" as they marched from the Vital Voices headquarters on 16th Street, through Black Lives Matter Plaza, and to Lafayette Square, eventually gathering in front of the White House.

The deadline to evacuate U.S. citizens from Afghanistan is Tuesday, August 31.