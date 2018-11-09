WASHINGTON -- About two dozen animals arrived Tuesday afternoon at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The Alliance said it will put the adorable animals up for adoption as soon as possible.

Meantime, they'd like the public to consider adopting animals they already have to ease crowding.

The Alliance is located at 71 Oglethorpe Street in Northwest, D.C.

