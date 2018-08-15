Forget brunch: You may be able to bring home a new, fluffy best friend for free this Saturday.

That’s because the Humane Rescue Alliance’s National Clear the Shelters event is back. All adoption fees are waived for the event which takes place nationally.

Several shelters in and around D.C. are participating.

According to the Humane Rescue Alliance’s Facebook page, over 150 animals found homes at last year’s event.

This year, there are over 300 adoptable animals available in the area, from cats to dogs to bunnies to snakes and more.

And if you’re interested in a cat, the Humane Rescue Alliance wants you to know that 4-year-old Dor “is really leaning into his cuteness,” and can be adopted at their Oglethorpe Street adoption center.

Meet some of the animals up for adoption here and find some events near you here.

Map of Humane Rescue Alliances here.

