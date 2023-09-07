Traffic Alert: Street closures planned for Adams Morgan Day

The event has been around for 45 years providing music, art and activities for all ages.

WASHINGTON — Adams Morgan Day, a family-friendly celebration in the Northwest neighborhood, is back for another year of fun.

The event has been around for 45 years providing music, art and activities for all ages. This will all take place on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The celebration will include a dance plaza that will be located at the basketball court on the campus of Marie Reed School. It will have an interactive platform to learn a few dance lessons, performances, as well as the opportunity to learn about dance, fashion and culture. The stage will close out with a "Regg'Go" party, which is Reggae linked with Go-Go.

There will also be live music Kalorama Park, starting at noon, and hosted by DJ Qhill. The event is held with the implementation of the Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone. The pedestrian zone takes place in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of 18th Street Northwest.

For the event, parking will not be allowed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on:

18th Street from Columbia Road to Kalorama Road, NW

The same section of roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northbound traffic on 18th Street from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road Northwest, will be closed to through traffic on Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local traffic only will be allowed north from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road Northwest.