Adam Sandler's tour to make DC stop

WASHINGTON — Actor, comedian and musician Adam Sandler is hitting the road once again to go on tour. And this time he's bringing a surprise guest.
Sandler will perform in 25 cities across North America during his new stand-up tour titled "I Missed You."
The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Oct. 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Sandler will then head Stateside for the following 24 shows, making an appearance at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9.
The Live Nation presale for tickets to see Sandler perform begins Thursday at noon. The general sale begins Friday at noon on ticketmaster.com.
The full tour schedule can be seen below:
- Thursday, Oct. 12: Vancouver — Rogers Arena
- Friday, Oct 13: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
- Saturday, Oct. 14: Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Sunday, Oct. 15: Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Monday, Oct. 16: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena
- Wednesday, Oct. 18: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose
- Thursday, Oct. 19: Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center
- Friday, Oct. 20: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center
- Saturday, Oct. 21: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena
- Monday, Oct. 23: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 8: Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena
- Thursday, Nov. 9: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
- Saturday, Nov. 11: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
- Sunday, Nov. 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota— Target Center
- Monday, Nov. 13: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 15: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thursday, Nov. 16: Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum
- Saturday, Dec. 2: Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Sunday, Dec. 3: Salt Lake City — Delta Center
- Thursday, Dec. 7: San Antonio — AT&T Center
- Friday, Dec. 8: Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino
- Saturday, Dec. 9: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center
- Sunday, Dec. 10: Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena
- Tuesday, Dec. 12: Denver — Ball Arena
