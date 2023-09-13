Adam Sandler's tour to make DC stop

Sandler will make an appearance at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9.

WASHINGTON — Actor, comedian and musician Adam Sandler is hitting the road once again to go on tour. And this time he's bringing a surprise guest.

Sandler will perform in 25 cities across North America during his new stand-up tour titled "I Missed You."

The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Oct. 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Sandler will then head Stateside for the following 24 shows, making an appearance at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9.

The Live Nation presale for tickets to see Sandler perform begins Thursday at noon. The general sale begins Friday at noon on ticketmaster.com.

The full tour schedule can be seen below:

Thursday, Oct. 12: Vancouver — Rogers Arena

Vancouver — Rogers Arena Friday, Oct 13: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena Saturday, Oct. 14: Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sunday, Oct. 15: Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena Monday, Oct. 16: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena Wednesday, Oct. 18: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose

San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose Thursday, Oct. 19: Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center Friday, Oct. 20: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

Fresno, California — Save Mart Center Saturday, Oct. 21: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena Monday, Oct. 23: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Anaheim, California — Honda Center Tuesday, Nov. 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena

Toronto — Scotiabank Arena Wednesday, Nov. 8: Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena Thursday, Nov. 9: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena Saturday, Nov. 11: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum Sunday, Nov. 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota— Target Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota— Target Center Monday, Nov. 13: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday, Nov. 15: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday, Nov. 16: Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum

Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum Saturday, Dec. 2: Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Dec. 3: Salt Lake City — Delta Center

Salt Lake City — Delta Center Thursday, Dec. 7: San Antonio — AT&T Center

San Antonio — AT&T Center Friday, Dec. 8: Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino

Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino Saturday, Dec. 9: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center Sunday, Dec. 10: Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena

Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena Tuesday, Dec. 12: Denver — Ball Arena