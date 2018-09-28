Actress and proponent of the #MeToo movement Alyssa Milano protested the looming confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

Photos from the protest show Milano surrounded by signs that say things like “Kava-Nope” and “women will revolt.”

It’s the second day of protests after nearly 60 protesters were arrested Thursday outside the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Ford testified for hours about an alleged sexual assault said to have occurred when both were in high school.

Milano was pictured in the hearing room during the testimony. She held a sign that said, “I Believe Survivors. No on Kavanaugh.” She later tweeted on Friday her sign was confiscated, but not her phone, contrary to what some believed. She did say, however, she was warned by police not to take video.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano (R) listens to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool /Getty Images)

On Friday, Milano took to her Twitter to post and retweet photos of other protesters, including a friend she says who has ALS. She also called Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced he intended to vote yes on Kavanaugh, a coward.

My friend @adybarkan is dying of ALS. He’s spending the last days of his life fighting for his baby boy’s future.



He’s here in D.C.



He’s been arrested twice while protesting Kavanaugh.



What have you done today? Have you called Senators? (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/NaiFhk00yJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 28, 2018

On Friday, however, Sen. Flake asked for the confirmation vote to be delayed up to one week to allow for an FBI investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee then voted to send the nomination to the full Senate before adjoining for the day.

