Actress and proponent of the #MeToo movement Alyssa Milano protested the looming confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the Supreme Court on Friday.
Photos from the protest show Milano surrounded by signs that say things like “Kava-Nope” and “women will revolt.”
RELATED: 59 arrested near Supreme Court as thousands nationwide rally against Kavanaugh nomination
It’s the second day of protests after nearly 60 protesters were arrested Thursday outside the U.S. Capitol. Meanwhile, both Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Ford testified for hours about an alleged sexual assault said to have occurred when both were in high school.
Milano was pictured in the hearing room during the testimony. She held a sign that said, “I Believe Survivors. No on Kavanaugh.” She later tweeted on Friday her sign was confiscated, but not her phone, contrary to what some believed. She did say, however, she was warned by police not to take video.
On Friday, Milano took to her Twitter to post and retweet photos of other protesters, including a friend she says who has ALS. She also called Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced he intended to vote yes on Kavanaugh, a coward.
RELATED: Divided committee sends Kavanaugh nominee to Senate floor amid calls for FBI investigation
On Friday, however, Sen. Flake asked for the confirmation vote to be delayed up to one week to allow for an FBI investigation.
The Senate Judiciary Committee then voted to send the nomination to the full Senate before adjoining for the day.