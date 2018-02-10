WASHINGTON -- An activist group is accusing Mayor Bowser of doctoring images of protesters.

The mayor's office is denying it. That’s according to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Spokesperson, but immigrant activists are still not letting-up on criticism.

The controversy started Saturday, when activists jumped into the Fiesta DC parade to protest Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Photos later posted showed trees over a protester’s sign. Another appeared cut-off in the same image. A second image shows what appears to be a sign removed around the Mayor’s raised-arm.

The dark signs cut out are silhouettes of people that say, “Detained” and “Deported.”

It’s a direct reference to ICE detaining Benjamin Ordoñez, a 34-year-old undocumented D.C. resident, who was arrested for stealing a purse last August.

“They’re under attack by this administration,” said Brandon Wu, speaking of D.C.’s immigrant population. Wu is a volunteer with Sanctuary DMV. He says the group did not organize the weekend protest. He still shares protester frustrations and commented so on Twitter.

“It’s unacceptable for deportation to be used as a punishment particularly for a minor crime but really for any crime,” said Wu.

He feels the Mayor’s hasn’t done enough to protect D.C.’s immigrant community.

Sanctuary DMV blasted the doctored photos online, but Bowser’s office says: They’re NOT official.

Bowser’s Spokeswoman LaToya Foster told WUSA 9 Jackie Reyes, the Mayor’s Director of Latino Affairs, posted the altered images to her Facebook page only. They were deleted.

Foster says any narrative that claims these photos are official, that DC police work with ICE or that D.C. is not a Sanctuary City, is not true.

Foster tells WUSA 9 that person is no longer in D.C. custody. They are under the U.S. Marshal Service, which does work with ICE.

The Mayor’s office says since D.C. is not a state, that’s Congress territory.

“They would rather clean-up optics of a parade than actually engage with folks who have actually been trying to have a conversation with the Mayor on these issues for month,” said Wu in response to the Mayor’s Office.

Activists are not backing down.

The Mayor’s spokeswoman tells WUSA 9 this photo incident involving the Latino Affairs Director has not happened before, that she knows of.

