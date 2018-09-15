WASHINGTON – Cardinal Donald Wuerl discussed his potential resignation with the Pope during an August visit to the Vatican. The embattled cardinal signaled new leadership is what the church needs, in order to move “from darkness into the light.”

But out of the darkness emerged a 73-year-old man Friday evening, standing before several hundred people inside the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

He is a survivor of sexual abuse, allegedly by a Catholic clergyman in Chicago. The victim, Michael Nugent, stood feet from Wuerl – telling the archdiocese that the cardinal should be part of the church’s future.

“I was a child of 13 and deeply confused by the actions of this priest,” Nugent said, recalling the since-deceased man responsible for the abuse.

“With God’s help, Cardinal Wuerl is working with the Child Protection Advisory Board as we develop some practical steps forward for the victims of sexual abuse of all descriptions.”

Nugent of North Arlington was invited to the cathedral’s altar, and lit a candle to begin a six-week “Season of Healing.” The period lasting through the end of October will devote Friday services throughout the Archdiocese of Washington to prayer for church abuse victims.

Wuerl is accused of failing to report child abuse while he led the Archdiocese of Pittsburgh. A Pennsylvania grand jury report described multiple instances when Wuerl removed priests from parishes, while allowing others to remain.

