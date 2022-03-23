Woman falls after sidewalk grate collapses underneath her in SW DC

A woman was seriously injured but is expected to be okay after falling about 10 feet down an air well in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Can you imagine one second you are walking down the street, and the next thing you know, you have fallen about 10 feet? Well, a woman in Southwest D.C. had that happen to her Wednesday evening.

At around 5:30 DC Fire and EMS were called to the 800 block of 4th st Southwest for what they call a "below-grade rescue" after a sidewalk grate collapsed and a woman fell 10 feet.

A below-grade rescue is a type of rescue where a victim has fallen into or down a specific location.

She suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay after she fell approximately 10 feet down what officials call an "air well."

Below grade rescue 800 block 4th St SW. Adult female fallen approximately 10 feet down in an air well. She is being treated for injuries and working on plan for extrication. pic.twitter.com/ZQ2Zmqi299 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 23, 2022

When Fire and EMS arrived they found the woman down the air well. Crews were working on a process to get her out as quickly as possible.

After about 30 minutes DC Fire was able to successfully and safely rescue the woman out of the air well. They were able to remove her by using a pulley system & stokes rescue basket.

She has since been taken to a nearby hospital where she is getting the attention she needs.

Investigators have not definitively said what caused the grate to collapse.

