Woman falls after sidewalk grate collapses underneath her in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Can you imagine one second you are walking down the street, and the next thing you know, you have fallen about 10 feet? Well, a woman in Southwest D.C. had that happen to her Wednesday evening.
At around 5:30 DC Fire and EMS were called to the 800 block of 4th st Southwest for what they call a "below-grade rescue" after a sidewalk grate collapsed and a woman fell 10 feet.
A below-grade rescue is a type of rescue where a victim has fallen into or down a specific location.
She suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay after she fell approximately 10 feet down what officials call an "air well."
When Fire and EMS arrived they found the woman down the air well. Crews were working on a process to get her out as quickly as possible.
After about 30 minutes DC Fire was able to successfully and safely rescue the woman out of the air well. They were able to remove her by using a pulley system & stokes rescue basket.
She has since been taken to a nearby hospital where she is getting the attention she needs.
Investigators have not definitively said what caused the grate to collapse.
RELATED:
- Man found stuck in chimney of Silver Spring house he doesn't live in
- Window washers rescued from hanging scaffold in Northwest DC
- 2 probationary DC firefighters rescue man from burning apartment on 4th-ever shift
- 9 people taken to hospital after two-alarm fire in Fairfax County
- ‘The Marines answered my prayer’ | Woman rescued from flood near Arlington National Cemetery reunites with Marine heroes
The woman posted a video of the rescue on TikTok.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.