A community in Southeast mourned a teen killed September 9 as he was walking home.

TaQuan Pinkney was shot and killed in the Wellington Park neighborhood. Days after he was murdered, loved ones gathered at the spot where he took his last breaths on Thursday night.

Pinkney was 18- years-old.

"It's always the good ones. It's always the ones who were about to go to that next place," one speaker said to the large crowd.

Pinkney was shot Sunday in the middle of the day around 1:30 pm. He was on his way home from a corner store of Pomeroy Road, Southeast and Stanton Road.

RELATED: Student dies 19 days after attack over cellphone at Ballou HS

His mom, Yolanda, said her son was hit while running away. She said the police told her the bullet was not meant for him.

"I have to go through that intersection every day to take my kids to school," explained Yolanda Pinkney.

She said now she gets how others feel who have had their children taken too young by what she calls "senseless violence".

"I never thought that it would be me," Pinkney said in almost a whisper. "I can really understand their pain now. They broke me. They took a piece of my heart. My baby touched everybody. He did not deserve this. I won't stop until the justice of served for him."

TaQuan recently graduated from Suitland High School and family said he was planned to go to University of the District of Columbia this fall.

Robin Berkley knew TaQuan because he was one of Horton's Kids. It is a non-profit that works to help children like TaQuan have success in life.

"This young man overcame so much to graduate," exclaimed Berkley. "He overcame more challenges than most of us have in our entire lives and we lost him to something incredibly senseless. This is not just a loss from this family and this community. This is a loss for the city. We have to stop losing talented young people in such a senseless way."

D.C. police have not named any suspects and are still investigating.

© 2018 WUSA