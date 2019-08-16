WASHINGTON — A man was shot trying to make a delivery on his moped in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m., two suspects came up to the victim and tried to take his moped while he was trying to make a delivery in the 900 block of R Street.

The victim fought the suspects, but was shot in his side during the scuffle. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect ran away, but did not get the victim's moped or any of his other belongings.

Police are searching for the suspects.

Officials classify this as an assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

According to statistics from the D.C. police, there have been 991 assaults with a dangerous weapon this year. That's actually down 5% from last year's 1,038 incidents that were reported.

On the other hand, robberies in the District have seen an uptick of about 5%, according to the District's crime data. Last year, there were 1,228 robberies reported. So far this year, there have been 1,290 robberies.

The data shows that there has been a 2% increase, from last year, in all crimes, but there has been a decrease by 2% in all violent crimes.

Homicides, sex abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery fall under the violent crime category on the D.C. crime statistics.

Robberies and homicides are the two categories that show an increase from last year.

