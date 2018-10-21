WASHINGTON -- 131. That is the number of people who have been killed in DC so far in 2018.

The statistic marks a 44% spike in homicides compared to the same time in 2017

Jean-Claude Jackson was stabbed to death on October 7th on off Good Hope Road in Southeast DC.

“He was just trying to help someone else and got caught up in it,” Frank Hicks, the victim’s brother, told WUSA9. “Just got caught up trying to help someone— trying to prevent a robbery on someone else. That’s what happened to him.”

Police have not confirmed what led up to the stabbing.

A 16-year-old, Dazmine Anderson, was arrested and charged as an adult with second-degree murder.

“Everybody has problems. Everybody has issues, but at the same token, he still had time to assist someone,” Hicks said.

Loved ones explained Jackson had struggled to stay on his feet.

“He had some issues. Mental issues that he needed help with. Substance abuse issues,” Richard Mullen-El, the victim’s counselor, revealed. “He kind of fell off as a result of being homeless.”

There are 39 more homicides so far in 2018 when compared to this time last year.

Most of the homicides in the District are centered around Wards 7 and 8.

“It’s such a sad way for somebody to lose their life especially when you find out stories that it could’ve all been avoided or that person could still be here,” Andre Jones, the victim’s brother, said.

“I want us to remember him as someone who tried to get his life together — who worked on himself which is a lifelong process,” Mullen-El said.

While someone was arrested in Jackson’s case, a majority of the killings in the District are still unsolved.

If you know anything, call police at 202-727-9099.

