WASHINGTON -- Objects can be produced with ease with 3-D printers. Many printing companies typically use creative and editing software to begin designing a product from scratch.

John Scott, a 3-D Printing Specialist at ABC Imaging in D.C. said the toughest step is developing the digital blueprint to create a product.

However, most consumers with 3-D printers can simply find a digital file for the product they’re looking to produce, download the file and send it to the printer.

RELATED: Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans

There are concerns about the potential simplicity of downloading the schematics for printable firearms.

Phil Magenheim, Vice President of 3-D Services at ABC Imaging said these printers can’t manufacture a whole product. For that reason, a firearm would still need to be assembled.

Magenheim adds, the plastic and parts formed by a low-grade printer would not be durable.

“You may get a few shots off and discard it or it blows up,” said Magenheim.

© 2018 WUSA