How to commemorate 9/11 in the DC area

WASHINGTON — On Monday, events will be held across the nation in memory of the countless lives lost during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Check out our list of local events happening in the D.C. area on the 22nd anniversary:
Pentagon Memorial, 1 N Rotary Road Arlington, VA
- The memorial, which honors the 184 lives lost in the Pentagon and on American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks, is free and open to the public 24 hours a day.
- Special services are held each year for the families of 9/11 victims.
The 11th Annual Mason Nation 9/11 Day of Service, 4400 University Drive Fairfax, VA
- From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., various service projects will be available for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members to participate in at George Mason University.
- The school is also partnering with military veteran, Ben King from Armor Down to host a virtual morning mindfulness and meditation session.
- Anyone who participates in the day of service is encouraged to use #masongivesback when posting and sharing photos to social media.
Veterans Open Mic Night at Hyattsville Busboys & Poets, 5331 Baltimore Avenue Hyattsville, MD
- Veterans and supporters alike are encouraged to share their stories at the open mic in Hyattsville from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 per person to attend.
- Honor the fallen by completing a virtual 1 mile, 5K, 10K, 13.2 mile or 26.2 mile race for charity.
- Officials say 15% of each registration will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
- Registration costs $16 per person and includes a medal, bib, and donation to charity.
- The race is for all ages and can be completed anytime throughout the month of September.
WATCH NEXT: