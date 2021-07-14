Sharell Dickerson says she has experienced the problem in her unit for four years, but her landlord has never successfully resolved the issue.

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. resident says her apartment routinely measures gets hotter than 90 degrees inside every summer due to a faulty air conditioning unit that her landlord has yet to fix.

Sharell Dickerson lives in the Paradise at Parkside apartment complex off Hayes Street Northeast in DC. She said she has had to deal with sweltering temperatures inside her residence for the last four years.

On Tuesday evening, it was actually hotter inside Dickerson’s apartment than it was outside of its walls.

“This is what I go through every year,” she said.

Dickerson adds that sometimes the air conditioning unit will work for a few minutes before it ultimately begins to blow hot air into her residence.

“It’s cooler with it off because it blows out hot air,” she said.

The CT Group, a firm based in Laurel, Maryland, says on its website that it manages the Paradise at Parkside property in Northeast D.C.

It did not respond to WUSA9’s requests for comment Tuesday on what it was doing to resolve the air conditioning problems inside Dickerson’s apartment.

However, Dickerson said she did communicate with the complex’s property managers on Tuesday.

She said they told her they would further investigate the problem soon.

But Dickerson said she had no faith the company would keep its promise due to its past failures at fixing the problem.