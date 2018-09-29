WASHINGTON -- A 9-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after being hit with a stray bullet in Northeast, D.C. on Friday night, according to D.C. police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block on E Street NE. Upon arrival, police say officers found a 9-year-old girl who had been hit by a stray bullet.

Police say she was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

The events surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA