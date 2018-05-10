WASHINGTON -- At least nine people have been transported to the hospital after a Metro bus and a van crashed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m at 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue. Route 92 Metro bus was going eastbound on Alabama Ave. when a van going in the opposite direction turned in front of a the bus. The two vehicles then crashed.

Mass Causality Incident - traffic accident at 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue, S.E. - involving bus and car. So far - will be transporting 10 patients from the scene - 9 of which have minor injuries. One patient transported - priority 1. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 5, 2018

Nine people have been transported from the scene. DC Fire Officials said four individuals have non-life-threatening injuries, five have minor injuries.

Update: Mass Casulty Incident 22nd and Alabama SE: 4 individuals transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries - 5 transported by our medical ambulance bus with minor injuries - 1 individual not transported/refusal.

