WASHINGTON — It is a busy weekend ahead in the District, with Father's Day on Sunday followed by the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

Plan something to do with your loved ones ahead of time, while saving a few bucks, by checking out our list of cheap and free events happening in the city.

Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine cheap local activities to check out in your off time.

Have any more events you think your D.C. neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to WUSA-WebProduction@wusa9.com.

Thursday, June 15:

Capital Book Fest at Wilson Plaza, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., downtown D.C.'s outdoor, pop-up bookstore returns to Wilson Plaza. Shop thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and Vinyl all on sale for $6 or less.

The books are provided by Carpe Librum, a local bookstore that benefits the nonprofit Turning the Page.

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Ave.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to the outdoor bar on Rhode Island Avenue for a night of trivia.

Feel free to attend solo or bring some friends along to compete!

Friday, June 16:

FLAVA Food Truck Block Party, 633 Howard Road, SE

From 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., head over to Sandlot Anacostia for a monthly Black-owned food truck block party.

Entry is free before 6 p.m. and $5 per person after that.

LGBTQ+ Speed Friending at Puro Gusto, 1345 F Street, NW

From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., head to Puro Gusto Café for this free event to meet new people and make new friends.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time online.

Puro Gusto will offer two bottomless happy hour specials during the event:

$22 Select Bottomless Beverages (House Wine; Cocktails = Aperol Spritzers & Negronis; Beer = Peroni & Dogfish IPA)

$27 for Select Bottomless Beverages + 1 Half-Flatbread (Chicken Pesto, Margherita, Pepperoni, or Fig & Prosciutto)

The event is for all ages.

Saturday, June 17:

Clothing Swap at Meridian Hill Park, W Street, NW

From noon until 2 p.m., head to the park for a free clothing swap event. Attendees are asked to bring gently worn clothes, accessories, shoes, etc. to trade with one another.

All unclaimed clothing will be donated.

Pride Pop-Up Market, 1811 14th Street, NW

From noon until 5 p.m., The Outrage clothing store in Northwest D.C. will host a pop-up market featuring LGBTQIA+-owned businesses.

Shop for a variety of unique goods and colorful items at this in-person event.

Rosé All Day at The Yards, 355 Water Street, SE

From 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., get your fill of rosé at The Yards annual event. The event is for ages 21 and up and will include live music, glitter tattoos, face art, lawn games, a photo booth, summer-inspired giveaways and more.

Tickets are $35 per person and include two complimentary drinks from participating pop-up bars.

There will be a small number of tickets available for purchase at the door.

Sunday, June 18:

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon Street, NW

From 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., head to the Wonderland Ballroom in Columbia Heights to laugh. A variety of comics will take the stage during the free hour-and-a-half show.

Seating for the free show is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Juneteenth Community Festival, 716 Monroe Street, NE

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., celebrate Juneteenth at Brookland Arts Walk. The free festival will highlight Black-owned businesses and Black culture.

Festival highlights include:

Exploration and Discussion of the Djembe Drum and Choreography on the Set of Black Panther by Jabari Exum, Percussionist - Vocalist - Mover - Actor

Maternal and Postpartum Care in the Black Community by Samantha Griffin of DC Metro Maternity

Unapologetic Emancipation: Juneteenth with the JayBeez, 640 Rhode Island, NE

From 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., head to the outdoor bar for a Juneteenth celebration.