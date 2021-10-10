7000-series Metro railcars returning to service, WMATA says

The NTSB found defects in several of the 7000 series railcars while investigating the derailment of a Blue Line railcar (train 407) on Oct. 12.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced Tuesday the return of some 7000-series train cars to service.

According to WMATA, nearly half of the 7000-series railcars will gradually return after the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) gave no technical objections to WMATA's final plan.

Officials say no more than 336 railcars will return to service in a "metered release." No more cars will be added for another 90 days until new inspection cycles are established and any adjustments are made under WMSC oversight.

“From now until after the first of the year, customers may see some 7000-series railcars transition safely back to service,” said GM/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “This is part of the process that will enable Metro to announce a more definitive service plan after the first of the year. Until that time, the transition of the 7000-series railcars through the end of the year will allow us to improve reliability.”

WMATA says the 7000-series trains will be gradually reintroduced to service after inspections and preparation. Cars will be inspected every week, as required by WMSC. Previously the inspections happened every 90 days.

The NTSB found defects in several of the 7000 series railcars while investigating the derailment of a Blue Line railcar (train 407) on Oct. 12. During that incident, almost 200 people were safely evacuated from a derailed Metro Blue Line train near Arlington Cemetery.

While investigating the derailment, NTSB found that an axle of the railcar that derailed was "out of compliance with the 7000 Series specifications for the wheel and axle assembly," according to an order issued by the Washington Metro Safety Commission (WMSC).

The D.C. Metrorail Safety Commission later ordered Metro to pull nearly 60% of its rail fleet from service Monday after its safety oversight board found a recurring problem with the axles on the Metro's newest railcars, the agency said.