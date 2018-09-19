Seven people were treated for suspected K2 overdoses at a Southeast D.C. park.

U.S. Park Police says D.C. Fire and EMS treated seven people at around 5:45 p.m. Five people were treated on scene and two people were transported to the hospital.

Parkland park is located near the intersection of Malcolm X Ave and Martin Luther King Ave, Southeast.

According to Sgt. James Dingeldein, of the U.S. Park Police, says the park is a known drug area.

According to Sgt. Dingeldein, Park Police has been working to make arrests and stop drug use in the park. He says he has been working with MPD and has attended community meetings to discuss the issue.

Earlier in September, a bad batch of K2 caused nearly 200 people to overdose and now D.C. police are investigating five possible deaths as a result.

Earlier in July, nearly 100 people overdosed.

