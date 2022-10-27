x
7 adults, 4 children displaced by fire in Northwest, DC

A fire that broke out Thursday evening in Northwest D.C. has displaced 11 people, according to DC Fire and EMS.

WASHINGTON — A fire in a Northwest D.C. apartment building has displaced 11 people, according to DC Fire officials.

Fire investigators are on the scene of an apartment located within a row home in Northwest D.C. that went up in flames Thursday. 

Officials said the fire was located in the middle apartment of the three-story row home.

No one was injured. Sprinklers were activated.

Seven adults and four children were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.

Fire investigators have not provided any additional information about this incident and remain on the scene. 

