7 Adults, 2 children left without a home following apartment fire in Southeast DC

The Red Cross has been requested to help assist the people displaced.

WASHINGTON — Multiple people were left homeless following an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. Wednesday.

According to tweets from DC Fire and EMS, the 2-alarm fire happened at a three-story apartment building in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the top floor of the attic. Around 20 units and approximately 100 firefighters arrived to help extinguish the flames.

Just after 4:30 p.m. DC Fire and EMS said all visible fire was extinguished after pulling the ceiling down and opening the roof. Crews were still working to attack remaining hotspots.

No injuries were reported, however, seven adults and two children were left with no home to go back to following the fire. The Red Cross has been requested to help assist the people displaced.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire to spark at this time.

