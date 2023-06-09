66-year-old arrested, charged for stabbing woman to death in Navy Yard apartment

The woman was found unresponsive in an apartment after a welfare check call for service. Police say the incident was domestic in nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A woman was stabbed to death in a Southeast D.C. apartment at the end of May, and just over a week later, police have arrested a 66-year-old for the crime.

The investigation began when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the apartment complex, located on Potomac Avenue Southeast, off of 8th Street Southeast, on May 29, just before 3 p.m., for a welfare check. At the scene, they found a woman, unresponsive, suffering from stab wounds inside a residence.

The woman, later identified as 52-year-old Regina Morris, of Southeast D.C., displayed no signs of life and was pronounced dead - leading to a homicide investigation.

On Thursday, just 10 days after the initial call for service, a DC Superior Court arrest warrant was issued for Reginald Jones, of Southeast D.C. Police said Jones was then arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.

The police department said they through an investigation it was revealed that the offense was domestic in nature.