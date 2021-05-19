x
Police: 65-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspects on the loose

Police say they are on the lookout for a four-door Silver or Grey Lexus.

WASHINGTON — A 65-year-old woman was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. late Wednesday evening, D.C. Police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of Q Street, police said. Officers responded to the area after a report of gunshot sound noise.

Police said officers at the scene located the victim, identified as 65-year-old Ella-Mae Neal, suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. Fire and emergency crews transported Neal to an area hospital where she later died after life-saving efforts.

Police are now searching for a four-door Silver or Grey Lexus with no front tags. They said the car was occupied by three armed men.

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time. 

The shooting investigation is still ongoing.

Have you seen this vehicle of interest?

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

    

