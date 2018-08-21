WASHINGTON -- On this first day of school for DC students, a 6-year old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

She was one of three people hurt in the 100 block of 56th Street in Southeast, right off East Capitol Street.

One child was shot and another child and a woman were hurt, but not shot, according to police.

Police said they were all conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for an older dark colored Lexus or Accura with a spoiler wing on the back and the license plate in the front window.

