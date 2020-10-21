6 shot in 5 separate shootings in the District overnight

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and five others are injured following five separate shootings in D.C. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, D.C. police said.

One incident involved a double shooting on the 800 block of Crittenden Street Northwest. Police said both adult male victims were located conscious and breathing.

Another shooting happened on the 3000 Block of 30th Street in Southeast. There is no lookout for a suspect or suspects involved in this shooting, police said.

A man was found conscious and breathing following a shooting on the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest around 8 p.m., police said. Officers are now looking for a gray SUV with a heavy tint.

A woman was also shot on the 3700 block of 2nd Street Southeast. She was found conscious and breathing, police said.

Homicide units were called to the scene of a shooting on the 300 block of 50th Street Northeast. A man was found dead at the scene, police said. There is no lookout for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This rash of shootings comes as the District battles with an uptick in crime, including robberies.

The Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police) is dealing with a string of robberies after 16 robberies were reported in the District on Saturday. The department also reported several additional robberies to Twitter on Sunday, including armed robberies.

According to D.C. Police data, 16 robberies is the highest number of robberies in one day reported by the department in the last 30 days.