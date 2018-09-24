WASHINGTON -- Six people are dead following a violent weekend in the District.

D.C. police responded to at least 10 shootings and two stabbings since Friday morning, and it appears no one has been arrested for the crimes.

According to information on the D.C. Police Department’s website and social media accounts, 13 people were shot, and two people were stabbed.

That makes a total of at least 15 victims from weekend violence in the nation’s capital.

Six of those victims died after being shot.

Those who were killed were all men between 27 and 45 years old.

Forty-one-year-old Terrell Butler was killed in a shooting in the 5100 block of F Street in Southeast on Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kajuan Deris Young was killed in a shooting in the 900 block of 3rd Street in Southwest on Friday.

Thirty-seven-year-old James Thomas Dunn was killed in a shooting at 16th & Euclid St. in Northwest on Saturday. Police were looking for 7-8 juveniles connected to this attack.

Forty-five-year-old Juan Dwayne Jackson from Oxon Hill, MD was killed in a shooting at the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ervin Eugene Watkins died at the hospital after a shooting in the 1400 block of Howard Road in Southeast.

Forty-two-year-old William Hayworth was killed in a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Street in Southeast.

The latest numbers posted to MPD’s website as of midnight on Friday showed 109 homicides so far this year. That was a 35-percent increase since this time last year.

The latest killings now spike the city’s homicide rate up to 115 homicides so far for this year.

A check of D.C.’s crime map shows a majority of this year’s homicides are in Wards 7 and 8.

If you know anything about any of the incidents, call the D.C. Police Department.

