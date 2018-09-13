WASHINGTON – A homicide investigation is underway after a 6-month-old died five days after receiving burn injuries, police said.

On September 5, police officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Valley Terrance, Southeast D.C. When they arrived, officers found 6-month-old Brooklynn Zakiyaa Hill-Davis with apparent burn injuries.

The 6-month-old was taken the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On September 10, the baby died from complications.

According to police, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

