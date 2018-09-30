WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- More than 470 people are victims of gun violence so far this year in DC, according to the DC Police crime card website.

At least five of those victims are little girls under 11-years-old who were shot in the matter of three months in the District.

The latest victim is a 9-year-old girl who was hit in a drive-by shooting Friday night off E and 16th Streets in Northeast.

Lonnie Henry said, “I’m like why are all of these little girls getting shot?”

Police cameras look over this block where the 9-year-old girl was shot.

Police software called ShotSpotter counted 16 gunshots around 9:30 that night.

One of those bullets hit the 9-year-old, she survived, and whoever shot her got away.

“Just thank heavens that it wasn’t as bad, but it’s still bad,” Dayshawn Barnes said. “It’s always the innocent ones — the ones that don’t have nothing to do with something.”

“Regret, and remorse, and sympathy for the family. But at the same time, it makes me angry that our children have to go through this needless act of cowards,” Henry told WUSA9.

Detectives said none of the young victims appeared to be the intended targets.

The victims were children, such as Makiyah Wilson.

She was the 10-year-old who was killed when this group of masked men shot up a crowd in Clay Terrace.

Another victim was Ashley Prentice, who was shot in the face two weeks earlier at a 4th of July cookout.

Last month, a 6-year-old girl was shot in Southeast on her way to her grandmother's house.

Another girl, who was also just 6, was hit in shooting off Langston Place in Southeast the first week in September.

Those cases make 5 little girls shot in DC over the course of three months.

One of those victims, Makiyah Wilson, did not survive.

“Someone needs to be held accountable because these children are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives,” Henry explained. “We don’t know how this is going to affect them, but we do know it’s going to affect them.”

There have been 121 homicides in DC so far in 2018, and many of them are still unsolved.

If you know anything about any of these shootings, call police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 5-0-4-1-1.

