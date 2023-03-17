5-year-old dies after apartment fire in Southeast DC

Police say there is no update at this time on the condition of the 9-year-old who was also injured in the fire.

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old boy has died from injuries he received in an apartment fire in Southeast D.C.

On Monday, March 13, just four days after the fire, officials confirmed the boy died from his injuries.

The condition of a second child injured in the fire, a 9-year-old boy, remains unknown.

According to DC Fire and EMS, on Thursday, March 9, the fire ignited at an apartment in the 3300 block of 6th Street. It originated in a first-floor unit.

Officials say the two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy, were taken to an area hospital after the fire. A third child was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials have not identified the cause of the fire.

Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire, officials say. DC Fire is also investigating whether the children injured were home alone at the time of the fire.

Originally, police reported the boy was 6 years old. This has been corrected.

