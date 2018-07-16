WASHINGTON -- It was a violent Sunday night in the District after five people were shot, including a woman and teenager in less than three hours, Metropolitan police said.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 45th Street in Northeast. An adult man was shot and transported to the hospital. Police said he was conscious during the transport.

Nearly 90 minutes later, a man walked into an emergency room after being shot somewhere in the 5th District. Police do not have an exact location of the shooting at this time. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No lookout information is available.

Around 9:55 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of Anacostia Road in Southeast for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman and teenage male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both were conscious on transport and are expected to recover.

The final shooting took place around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast. Officials said an adult male was shot. He was conscious while be transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive. No lookout information has been provided.

