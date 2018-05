WASHINGTON (WUSA9) Five people were treated for possible rabies exposure and/or animal bites after going to the hospital, according to a release from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

The bite wound patients were treated with both vaccinations and immunoglobulin, an antibody administered at the site of the wound when a patient first presents.

All five patients were released from the hospital following treatment. They will require three more vaccines over a period of two weeks.

