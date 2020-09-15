x
2 children, 2 adults severely injured after being struck by vehicle in DC

Many details of the crash are still being investigated by authorities, but all four people hit are severely injured.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Four people -- two children, and two adults -- were hit by a vehicle in Washington near the intersection of 18th and Newton Streets in the Northwest part of the District, according to a DC Fire and EMS tweet. 

Many details of the crash are still being investigated by authorities, but all four people hit are severely injured and have been taken to hospitals in the area, said DC officials.

Additional resources have been called to the scene, according to DC Fire and EMS.  

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our station and newsroom. 

