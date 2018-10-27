WASHINGTON -- If you call an Uber or Lyft in the District, it may soon become safer to find your driver.

That’s what Mayor Bowser and the Department of Transportation are hoping with a new pilot program that would expand pick-up/drop-off locations for ride-shares in the District to five new 24/7 locations.

The new locations will be:

14th and U Streets, NW - West curbside of the 1900 block 14th Street, NW - East curbside of the 2000 block 14th Street, NW

Smithsonian National Zoo - East curbside of the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW

Maine Avenue, SW (The Wharf) - South curbside of the 800 block of Maine, SW

Georgetown - East curbside of the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW

NoMa/Union Market - West curbside of the 1200 6th Street, NE

These locations will now exclusively be for commercial and passenger loading and will be launched following a 30-day notice and comment period. Parking will no longer be allowed in these areas during all times, with signage.

Mayor Bowser said in a statement that this pilot brings the city closer to Mayor Bowser’s Vision Zero proposal – which aims to reduce transportation-related injuries and deaths.

This isn’t a new program – another pilot was introduced in DuPont Circle in 2017 along Connecticut Avenue. The program restricts parking in that area from Thursday through Saturday night when the highest number of people are expected to be calling ride shares.

RELATED: DC Mayor wants speeding drivers to pay $500 fine

That location is at the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest and west curbs in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

The push for safer streets has been ongoing in the past year. In the past year, both cyclists and pedestrians have been hit by cars, including a cyclist going to work at a Smithsonian museum who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. The driver who allegedly hit the cyclist was arrested in October.

Mayor Bowser’s Vision Zero proposal also contains several other measures. In October, it was reported one proposal seeks to raise speeding fines up to $500.

© 2018 WUSA