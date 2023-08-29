5 juveniles wanted in connection to Northwest DC shooting

The juveniles left the scene on foot. No information has been released on what direction they were heading at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for multiple juveniles in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Northwest D.C. late Monday night.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department, just before 11 p.m., responded to Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Park Road Northwest, after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Police said he was is expected to recover.

The police department says that they are looking for five juveniles in connection to the shooting. The juveniles left the scene on foot. No information has been released on the people of interest in the shooting, this includes their age ranges and what they were wearing at the time of the shooting.

Police are working to develop a motive in the shooting case. This comes just days before D.C. officials are set to enforce a curfew to address rising youth crime in the District. The curfew will take effect for people under 18 beginning Sept. 1.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.