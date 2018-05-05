Five people have been displaced after a house fire broke out in Northwest, D.C. Saturday morning, DC Fire said.
The fire began at a semi-detached house in the 5700 block Colorado Avenue, NW.
When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the second-floor ceiling and attic.
The bulk of the fire has been put out and crews were able to prevent it from spreading to the home next door.
No one was injured in the fire and Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
