Five people have been displaced after a house fire broke out in Northwest, D.C. Saturday morning, DC Fire said.

The fire began at a semi-detached house in the 5700 block Colorado Avenue, NW.

Working fire 5700 block Colorado Ave NW. Fire 2nd floor ceiling and attic of 2.5 story semi detached occupied dwelling. Bulk of fire knocked down. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/nJd31Worvb — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 5, 2018

When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the second-floor ceiling and attic.

The bulk of the fire has been put out and crews were able to prevent it from spreading to the home next door.

No one was injured in the fire and Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

