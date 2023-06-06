2 shot in Northeast DC

Officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast.

WASHINGTON — Two people were shot in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers responded around 10:25 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast.

When they arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.

One of the victims was a woman who was not conscious and not breathing at the time officers arrived. Her current condition wasn't immediately known.

The other victim was a man who police said was conscious and breathing.

Police haven't said anything further about the status of the shooting victims.

No suspect information has been released.

No other details were provided by the police department.

