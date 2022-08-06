46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence.
A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police.
The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street Northwest, when the suspect and victim were involved in an argument.
During the verbal fight, the suspect threatened the victim with a screwdriver. Police said the suspect then stabbed the victim with the screwdriver.
The unidentified victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, identified as Guzman Roberto, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, DC Police said.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there has been 850 assault with deadly weapon offense across the District as of Aug. 5, 2022. This is 7% less than the previous year.
Watch Next: Three people, including elderly couple, dead after apparent lightning strike injures 4 near White House
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
Read More: