46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC

A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street Northwest, when the suspect and victim were involved in an argument.

During the verbal fight, the suspect threatened the victim with a screwdriver. Police said the suspect then stabbed the victim with the screwdriver.

The unidentified victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Guzman Roberto, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, DC Police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there has been 850 assault with deadly weapon offense across the District as of Aug. 5, 2022. This is 7% less than the previous year.