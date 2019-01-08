WASHINGTON — A 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he used his cell phone to record a child using the bathroom at Nationals Park.

Jeffrey Douglass Kaliel, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with voyeurism.

Police said around noon on Wednesday, Kaliel filmed the child while the child was using the bathroom at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium.

The Nationals played the Atlanta Braves at 12:05 p.m. at Nats Park on the day of the incident.

No additional information has been released at this time.