40,000+ DC students and staff members submit COVID test results, one school to move to virtual learning

D.C., DC — Only one DC Public School will shift to virtual learning after more than 40,000 families and teachers submit COVID-19 test results before classes return from the holiday break.

According to a statement from DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, more than 36,000 families and over 8,000 staff members submitted their results using the school district's Safe Return portal.

"Students must be tested today," DCPS wrote in an email to WUSA9 Wednesday. "Families should go to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn to upload your student’s results."

Jefferson Middle School is the only school in the District that will be shifting to virtual learning for the next 10 days after 10 students and eight staff members tested positive for COVID.

In total, there have been 1,939 positive student cases and 592 positive staff cases across DCPS. Click here to see a school-by-school breakdown of reported cases available.

In December 2021, DCPS announced all students would be required to take a rapid COVID-19 antigen test before returning to class as the city continues seeing a drastic rise in coronavirus cases.

