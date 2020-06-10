4 people injured in Southeast DC shooting

The shooting was in the 400 block of Orange Street, Southeast, and the Metropolitan Police Department is currently still investigating was happened.

WASHINGTON — Two men and two women where injured in a shooting in Southeast DC around 8:30 p.m., according to District police.

The shooting was in the 400 block of Orange Street, Southeast, and the Metropolitan Police Department is currently still investigating what happened and does not have any suspect information at this time.

Not much is know at this point about the condition of the four people shot.

Street closures were a factor during the initial investigation on Orange Street.