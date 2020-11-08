4 hurt, including juvenile, in 2 separate SE DC shootings

One shooting happened on the 2400 block of Elvans Road. Another happened on the 1300 block of Congress Street.

WASHINGTON — Several people are injured after two separate shootings in Southeast DC early Tuesday morning, D.C. Police said.

The first shooting incident happened in the 2400 block of Elvans Road around 2 a.m., police said. A total of six gunshots rang out in the area before police located an injured man inside of a residence.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right arm and was found conscious and breathing, police said.

Around the same time, just after 2 a.m., a triple shooting just a few minutes away happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street, police said.

One juvenile girl, a man and a woman were all injured in the second shooting, police said. All the victims were located conscious and breathing before they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

One victim was found in front of 1362 Congress Street and two of the victims were behind the building.

Police said 11 gunshots were heard in the area at the time of the shooting. One of the bullets struck a window and an HVAC system at 1369 Congress Street.

At this time, there is no lookout for suspects related to both of these incidents.

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear. It is unknown if both of these incidents are related.

Over the weekend, a mass shooting incident at a community cookout killed 17-year-old Christopher Brown, hospitalized a 22-year-old off-duty officer and injured 20 other people.

Over 100 rounds were fired during an exchange of gunfire from multiple shooters, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. Police believe at least four or more shooters shot at the same time.

No arrests have been made as of Monday. Police have some information that suggests that one of the shooters is a man and they are currently looking for multiple shooters. They are convinced that there is video footage of the shooters at the event.

D.C. Police are thoroughly investigating to see if someone can be charged for holding the cookout for not following the District's current COVID-19 guidelines on mass gatherings.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

So far this year, the city reports that 570 people suffered non-fatal shootings. And in the past seven days 46 people, including six juveniles, are the District's lastest non-fatal shooting victims.