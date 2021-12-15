x
DC

4 people shot in 90 minutes in different shootings across DC, police say

Multiple people were injured in a series of unconnected shootings across DC Wednesday evening, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in a series of unconnected shootings across D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oglethorpe Street in Northwest. A man was injured in that shooting and officers say he was found conscious and breathing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The second shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Kenilworth Terrace in Northeast. Police say a man was killed in the shooting. Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time. 

Less than half an hour later, police say a man was shot on O Street in Northwest. Officers are on the lookout for a man driving a brown or beige, older model four-door sedan. 

The fourth shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Texas Avenue in Southeast. Officers say a woman was injured in that shoot. She was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. Police are on the lookout for a Black man in his 20s with a dark complexion, wearing a black shirt and black pants. 

Police have not connected any of the shootings.

If you see any of these suspects, do not take action and call 9-1-1. Witnesses or anyone with information should contact investigators at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

