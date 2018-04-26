Four people were stabbed overnight in the Northeast, D.C. area, Metropolitan police said.

Officers responded to two connected stabbings around 11:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of H St. Northeast and to another around the corner in the 2100 block of 24th St. in Northeast.

A juvenile female and a woman were both found suffering from stab wounds at the first location. Around the corner police found another woman who was stabbed.

The two women and the juvenile were taken to the hospital. They are all expected to survive.

In a separate incident, a man was stabbed with a machete around 12:51 a.m. in the 4400 block of Gault Place, in Northeast, D.C. The man was found outside suffering from minor injuries. Police have not found the suspect in this case.

