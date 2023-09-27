5 men shot in Northeast DC

The shooting happened near 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after five men were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened near 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three men had been shot. Two of the victims were not conscious or breathing when help got there and a third was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. Investigators say two more men later walked into an area hospital looking for help with gunshot wounds.

There is no word on any of the victims' current conditions at this time.

Police continue to search for the shooter, keeping a lookout for three men in a grey vehicle.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details are released.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported four men were shot and was updated after police learned of the fifth victim who walked into an area hospital looking for help.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: DC Police detail multiple homicides in the district